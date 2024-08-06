Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) PT Raised to $91.00 at TD Securities

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) had its price target increased by TD Securities from $90.00 to $91.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform overweight rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, April 8th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an outperformer rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $78.50.

NYSE AEM opened at $73.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.64. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of $43.22 and a one year high of $78.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agnico Eagle Mines

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at $325,327,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 20,107,126 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,102,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,794 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,257,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,059,010 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,264,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,547,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

