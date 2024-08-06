Aimia (AIM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Aimia (TSE:AIM – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.39) per share for the quarter.

Aimia (TSE:AIM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.55) by C$0.46. Aimia had a negative net margin of 55.10% and a negative return on equity of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of C$122.10 million during the quarter.

Shares of Aimia stock traded down C$0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$2.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,737. Aimia has a one year low of C$2.25 and a one year high of C$3.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.83, a quick ratio of 83.33 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of C$255.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.01.

Aimia Inc invests in public and private companies. It operates through Bozzetto, Cortland International, and Holdings segments. The company, through its long-term investments, provides specialty chemicals, textiles, and water and dispersion chemical solutions in various applications, including textile, home and personal care, plasterboard, and agrochemical markets; manufactures synthetic fiber ropes, as well as offers netting solutions for maritime and other industrial customers; and manufactures and supplies ropes, slings, and tethers for aerospace and defense, marine, renewables, and other industrial end markets.

