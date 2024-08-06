Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Price Target Cut to $52.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Free Report) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AL. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Air Lease from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $53.67.

Shares of Air Lease stock traded up $1.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,363,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Air Lease has a one year low of $33.33 and a one year high of $52.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.59.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.07). Air Lease had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $663.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Air Lease’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Air Lease will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Lease by 23.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,578,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $647,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404,649 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,584,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $192,260,000 after buying an additional 1,407,902 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Air Lease in the 4th quarter valued at $42,482,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Lease by 8,069.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 532,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,412,000 after purchasing an additional 526,363 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Air Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,339,000. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

