Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Given New $295.00 Price Target at Barclays

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $290.00 to $295.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

APD has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $257.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $296.53.

Shares of APD stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $278.56. The company had a trading volume of 834,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,497. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $266.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.19. Air Products and Chemicals has a one year low of $212.24 and a one year high of $307.71. The firm has a market cap of $61.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 63.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

