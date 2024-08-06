Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Given New $340.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $340.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on APD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $294.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $286.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $296.20.

APD opened at $278.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Air Products and Chemicals has a one year low of $212.24 and a one year high of $307.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 63.90%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Security National Bank bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

