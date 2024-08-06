Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) PT Lowered to $209.00

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson from $225.00 to $209.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Alamo Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Alamo Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Alamo Group from $223.00 to $217.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

NYSE:ALG traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $171.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Alamo Group has a one year low of $157.74 and a one year high of $231.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $179.53 and its 200-day moving average is $197.82. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.04.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.44). Alamo Group had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $416.30 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alamo Group will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 16th. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is 9.25%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 73.4% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 174.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 1,885.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

