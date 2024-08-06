Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Trading 1.7% Higher

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) traded up 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $78.48 and last traded at $78.29. 4,063,559 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 16,693,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.19.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BABA

Alibaba Group Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a market cap of $197.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $30.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.59 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 12.70%. Sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 184.6% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 139.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 13.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alibaba Group

(Get Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.