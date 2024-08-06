Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS cut its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 41.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,933 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,375,147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,746,378,000 after buying an additional 25,362 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Align Technology by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,509,080 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $413,488,000 after acquiring an additional 441,754 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,132,742 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $371,449,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 819,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $268,871,000 after purchasing an additional 252,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,610,000. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Align Technology Price Performance

Shares of ALGN stock traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $206.36. 918,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,944. The company’s 50 day moving average is $244.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.68. The company has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.66. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.34 and a 1 year high of $375.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.34%. Align Technology’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALGN. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Align Technology from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on Align Technology from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Align Technology from $370.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.78.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

