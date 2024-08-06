Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Price Target Raised to $58.00

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LNT. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $48.50 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.88.

Alliant Energy stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.21. The company had a trading volume of 434,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,419. Alliant Energy has a 1 year low of $45.15 and a 1 year high of $58.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.33.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.07). Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $894.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Alliant Energy will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,802,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,485 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,579,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,205,000 after acquiring an additional 984,963 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,286,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,020,000 after acquiring an additional 654,460 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 14,057.8% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 577,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,084,000 after acquiring an additional 572,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,804,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

