Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Given New $366.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $357.00 to $366.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ALNY. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and set a $234.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $161.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $236.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $248.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $269.32.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $265.00 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $141.98 and a one year high of $274.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.88 and a beta of 0.37.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $659.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.22 million. The firm’s revenue was up 107.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Amy W. Schulman sold 21,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $3,224,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,589.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 1,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.99, for a total transaction of $276,726.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,275,669.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy W. Schulman sold 21,700 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $3,224,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,589.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,598 shares of company stock worth $19,377,944 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,441,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 238,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,432,000 after buying an additional 33,170 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 489,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,055,000 after buying an additional 27,592 shares in the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

