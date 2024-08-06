Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Trading Down 0.1%

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $156.41 and last traded at $159.16. 12,600,833 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 28,068,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $159.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.74.

Alphabet Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $600,175.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $118,572.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,209,888.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $600,175.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 99,808 shares of company stock worth $17,732,125. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 25,983 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,056,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $147,537,000 after acquiring an additional 24,765 shares in the last quarter. Unionview LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 53,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,897 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

