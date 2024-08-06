Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $71.00 price target on the software’s stock, down from their previous price target of $85.00.

ALTR has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Altair Engineering from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.67.

Altair Engineering stock opened at $81.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 906.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Altair Engineering has a 12-month low of $57.59 and a 12-month high of $101.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.18.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Altair Engineering had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $148.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Altair Engineering will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Altair Engineering news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 5,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $469,097.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,309,376.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Altair Engineering news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 87,217 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.12, for a total transaction of $7,423,911.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,512,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 5,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $469,097.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,309,376.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 486,134 shares of company stock valued at $45,062,853 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Altair Engineering by 81.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 418 shares of the software’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,018 shares of the software’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,333 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 41.3% during the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the software’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 41.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,057 shares of the software’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

