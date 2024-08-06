Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Trading 1.3% Higher

Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $50.13 and last traded at $50.00. 1,852,519 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 10,708,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MO shares. Argus raised Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.90.

Altria Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $84.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.08.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a net margin of 42.25% and a negative return on equity of 232.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.92%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 82.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altria Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 305.0% during the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 91,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 68,945 shares during the last quarter. Certuity LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 13,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2,585.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 279,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,717,000 after buying an additional 268,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 14,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

