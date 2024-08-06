Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given New $235.00 Price Target at Barclays

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $220.00 to $235.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMZN. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $222.58.

AMZN opened at $161.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.45, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $187.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.92. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $118.35 and a twelve month high of $201.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,085,116 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $617,239,158.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 931,925,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,450,290,169.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,085,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $617,239,158.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 931,925,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,450,290,169.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,767,524.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,111,990 shares of company stock valued at $1,222,095,188 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Garrison Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the first quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 20,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lutz Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

