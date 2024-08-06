American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $38-42 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $37.53 million.
American Superconductor Stock Performance
NASDAQ AMSC traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $20.59. The company had a trading volume of 952,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,861. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.82 and a beta of 2.17. American Superconductor has a 1-year low of $5.78 and a 1-year high of $32.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.40 and its 200-day moving average is $17.06.
American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $42.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.75 million. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 7.63% and a negative return on equity of 4.26%. On average, research analysts forecast that American Superconductor will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 20,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $304,684.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,057,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,666,533.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other American Superconductor news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 37,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $806,108.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,019,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,122,845.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 20,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $304,684.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,057,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,666,533.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,724 shares of company stock worth $2,234,333. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.
American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.
