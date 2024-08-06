American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Shares Gap Up to $20.40

Shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.40, but opened at $21.61. American Superconductor shares last traded at $20.31, with a volume of 89,687 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on AMSC shares. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of American Superconductor from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of American Superconductor from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

American Superconductor Trading Up 3.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $778.44 million, a PE ratio of -52.77 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.40 and a 200-day moving average of $17.06.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $42.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.75 million. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 7.63% and a negative return on equity of 4.26%. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at American Superconductor

In related news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 37,165 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $806,108.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,019,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,122,845.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 20,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $304,684.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,057,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,666,533.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 37,165 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $806,108.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,019,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,122,845.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,724 shares of company stock valued at $2,234,333. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSC. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,870,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in American Superconductor by 643.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,057,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,725,000 after buying an additional 914,872 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in American Superconductor by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,086,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,241,000 after acquiring an additional 594,909 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 19.4% during the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,661,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,954,000 after acquiring an additional 433,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,698,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,953,000 after acquiring an additional 396,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

See Also

