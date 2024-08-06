American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) CAO Sells $508,020.33 in Stock

American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total value of $508,020.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,873 shares in the company, valued at $7,424,177.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $228.16. 2,709,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,353,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.27. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $154.58 and a 52 week high of $236.13. The company has a market cap of $106.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.81.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 21.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.61%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,991,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,248,812,000 after buying an additional 965,938 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 16,440,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,549,366,000 after purchasing an additional 583,892 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,823,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,416,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839,570 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in American Tower by 36.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,794,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,737,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Akre Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 6,804,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,468,977,000 after buying an additional 36,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $226.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on American Tower from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.42.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

