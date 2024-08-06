American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Acquired by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWK traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.60. 1,131,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,297,573. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.34 and a 52-week high of $149.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.60. The firm has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.67.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.07%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.17.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

