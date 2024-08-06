AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Price Target Cut to $158.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Free Report) had its price target cut by TD Cowen from $165.00 to $158.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

AME has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMETEK from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $204.00 to $201.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AMETEK from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $187.00.

AME traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $156.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,801,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,398. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. AMETEK has a 1 year low of $136.89 and a 1 year high of $186.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.50 and its 200-day moving average is $172.60.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AMETEK will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 19.68%.

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total value of $250,459.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,315,029.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total transaction of $250,459.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,315,029.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $250,194.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,467,579.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AME. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in AMETEK by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in AMETEK by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in AMETEK by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 13,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

