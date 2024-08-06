AMETEK (NYSE:AME) PT Lowered to $201.00 at Truist Financial

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $204.00 to $201.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised AMETEK from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com raised AMETEK from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on AMETEK from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AMETEK has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $187.00.

NYSE:AME opened at $154.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.26. AMETEK has a fifty-two week low of $136.89 and a fifty-two week high of $186.32.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.68%.

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total transaction of $250,459.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,315,029.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $250,194.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,579.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total transaction of $250,459.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,315,029.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 16,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 152,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,379,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 66,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,034,000 after buying an additional 12,409 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

