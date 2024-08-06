Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $19.10-20.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $19.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $32.8-33.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $33.07 billion.

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $3.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $328.95. 2,434,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,638,375. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen has a twelve month low of $243.46 and a twelve month high of $346.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $316.68 and its 200-day moving average is $298.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.86 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 19.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.

A number of research firms have commented on AMGN. William Blair raised shares of Amgen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Amgen from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Amgen from $328.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Amgen from $310.00 to $303.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Amgen from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $312.63.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

