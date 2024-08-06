Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Amicus Therapeutics has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 77.08% and a negative net margin of 34.73%. The business had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Amicus Therapeutics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of FOLD traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,285,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,815,126. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.49 and a beta of 0.71. Amicus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on FOLD. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Guggenheim upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $17.57.

Insider Activity

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 6,100 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $61,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,866,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $77,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,168,002.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 6,100 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $61,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 886,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,866,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

