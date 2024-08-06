Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (AMLX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $88.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.26 million. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 17.86% and a positive return on equity of 4.14%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Amylyx Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMLX remained flat at $1.97 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 865,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,338,038. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $22.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of -0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.65.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

