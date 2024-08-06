Analysts Set Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Target Price at $37.33

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Cohu from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup cut Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Cohu from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Cohu from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of Cohu stock opened at $25.47 on Thursday. Cohu has a 12 month low of $24.86 and a 12 month high of $40.85. The company has a current ratio of 6.95, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -509.40 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.81.

In other Cohu news, SVP Christopher Bohrson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,339 shares in the company, valued at $3,910,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director William Bendush sold 2,591 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.83, for a total transaction of $77,289.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,627.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Bohrson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 130,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,910,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,091 shares of company stock worth $298,755. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cohu by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,303,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,422,000 after purchasing an additional 137,475 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cohu by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,064,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,438,000 after acquiring an additional 60,964 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cohu by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,977,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,367,000 after acquiring an additional 100,388 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,782,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,478,000 after acquiring an additional 215,153 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Cohu by 54.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 905,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,966,000 after purchasing an additional 320,234 shares during the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

