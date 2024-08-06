Analysts Set Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Target Price at $98.25

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.25.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on PBH. DA Davidson raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.
Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $67.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.37. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 12 month low of $56.34 and a 12 month high of $75.31.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $277.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.42 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.
