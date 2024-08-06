Analysts Set Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Price Target at $131.69

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $135.60.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WSM. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $340.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $157.50 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $350.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Shares of WSM opened at $134.45 on Thursday. Williams-Sonoma has a fifty-two week low of $62.44 and a fifty-two week high of $174.26. The company has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.46.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.65. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 54.50%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.99%.

In related news, EVP David Randolph King sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.93, for a total value of $2,878,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,024 shares in the company, valued at $14,539,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Monica Bhargava sold 17,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total transaction of $2,663,938.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Randolph King sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.93, for a total transaction of $2,878,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,539,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 117,862 shares of company stock worth $18,171,039. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 8,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

