Analysts’ Upgrades for August 6th (AXSM, BCRX, BSM, BWXT, CAR, FSTR, HVT, LECO, MESO, MWA)

Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, August 6th:

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

