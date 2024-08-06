Analysts’ Upgrades for August 6th (AXSM, BCRX, BSM, BWXT, CAR, FSTR, HVT, LECO, MESO, MWA)

Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, August 6th:
Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
ResMed (NYSE:RMD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Teradata (NYSE:TDC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
