Analyzing Emerald (NYSE:EEX) and Fiserv (NYSE:FI)

Emerald (NYSE:EEX) and Fiserv (NYSE:FI) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Emerald and Fiserv’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emerald $382.80 million 2.53 -$8.20 million ($0.75) -6.35 Fiserv $383.42 million 240.10 $3.07 billion $5.35 29.41

Fiserv has higher revenue and earnings than Emerald. Emerald is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fiserv, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Emerald has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fiserv has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Emerald and Fiserv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emerald -1.09% N/A -0.40% Fiserv 17.45% 16.41% 5.40%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Emerald and Fiserv, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Emerald 0 0 1 0 3.00 Fiserv 0 5 20 2 2.89

Emerald presently has a consensus target price of $8.20, suggesting a potential upside of 72.27%. Fiserv has a consensus target price of $172.29, suggesting a potential upside of 9.50%. Given Emerald’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Emerald is more favorable than Fiserv.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.9% of Emerald shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.0% of Fiserv shares are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of Emerald shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Fiserv shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Fiserv beats Emerald on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Emerald



Emerald Holding, Inc. operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company provides B2B trade show franchises; and B2B print publications and digital media products, which provide industry specific business news and information across various sectors. It also offers B2B e-commerce and digital merchandising solutions to manufacturers and retailers through Elastic Suite and Bulletin platforms. The company serves retail, design, technology, equipment, and safety and security. Emerald Holding, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Fiserv



Fiserv, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Clover, a cloud based POS and integrated commerce operating system for small and mid-sized businesses and independent software vendors; and Carat, an integrated operating system for large businesses. This segment distributes through various channels, including direct sales teams, strategic partnerships with agent sales forces, independent software vendors, financial institutions, and other strategic partners in the form of joint venture alliances, revenue sharing alliances, and referral agreement. The Financial Technology segment offers customer deposit and loan accounts, as well as manages an institution's general ledger and central information files. This segment also provides digital banking, financial and risk management, professional services and consulting, check processing, and other products and services. The Payments and Network segment offers card transactions, such as debit, credit, and prepaid card processing and services; funds access, debit payments, cardless ATM access, and surcharge-free ATM network; security and fraud protection products; card production; print services; and various network services, as well as non-card digital payment software and services, including bill payment, account-to-account transfers, person-to-person payments, electronic billing, and security and fraud protection products. It serves merchants, banks, credit unions, other financial institutions, and corporate clients. Fiserv, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

