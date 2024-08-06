Analyzing Holiday Island (OTCMKTS:HIHI) & RB Global (NYSE:RBA)

Holiday Island (OTCMKTS:HIHI – Get Free Report) and RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Holiday Island and RB Global’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Holiday Island N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A RB Global $4.23 billion 3.10 $206.50 million $1.66 43.25

RB Global has higher revenue and earnings than Holiday Island.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Holiday Island has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RB Global has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Holiday Island and RB Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Holiday Island 0 0 0 0 N/A RB Global 0 1 5 0 2.83

RB Global has a consensus price target of $86.50, suggesting a potential upside of 20.49%. Given RB Global’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe RB Global is more favorable than Holiday Island.

Profitability

This table compares Holiday Island and RB Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Holiday Island N/A N/A N/A RB Global 8.08% 6.87% 2.85%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.4% of RB Global shares are held by institutional investors. 15.2% of Holiday Island shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of RB Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

RB Global beats Holiday Island on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Holiday Island

Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. primarily engages in land development activities. It acquires, develops, manages, and sells income producing commercial and residential real estate properties located in Holiday Island, Arkansas. The company was formerly known as VillageEDOCS, Inc. and changed its name to Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. in February 2014. Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Holiday Island, Arkansas.

About RB Global

RB Global, Inc., an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution. The company's brands include GovPlanet, an online marketplace for the sale of government and military assets; RB Auction, an onsite and online marketplace for selling and buying used equipment; IronPlanet, an online marketplace for selling and buying used equipment; Marketplace-E, an online solution that make offers/buy now format; Rouse Appraisals, a certified appraisal service solution; Ritchie List Mascus, an online equipment listing service and B2B dealer portal; CSAToday, an online reporting and analysis tool that gives sellers the ability to manage their vehicle assets and monitor sales performance; and Catastrophe Response Services. In addition, it offers title, data, transportation and logistics, refurbishing, inspection, and financial services. It serves customers across various asset classes, including automotive, commercial transportation, construction, government surplus, lifting and material handling, energy, mining, and agriculture. RB Global, Inc. was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Westchester, Illinois.

