Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) PT Raised to C$53.00

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Free Report) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AND. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$55.00 to C$52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Eight Capital cut their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$58.00 to C$51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$48.57.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Andlauer Healthcare Group Announces Dividend

Andlauer Healthcare Group stock opened at C$41.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.06. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 12 month low of C$36.43 and a 12 month high of C$44.76. The firm has a market cap of C$809.39 million, a PE ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$39.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$40.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ronald Martin Skelton sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.87, for a total value of C$61,309.95. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Company Profile

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

