Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) PT Raised to C$53.00

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Free Report) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AND. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$55.00 to C$52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Eight Capital cut their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$58.00 to C$51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$48.57.
Read Our Latest Report on Andlauer Healthcare Group
Andlauer Healthcare Group Trading Down 0.7 %
Andlauer Healthcare Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.84%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Ronald Martin Skelton sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.87, for a total value of C$61,309.95. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Company Profile
Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Andlauer Healthcare Group
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- From Tokyo to Wall Street: Japan’s Market Impact on U.S. Stocks
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Arm Holdings: Does the 42% Drop Signal an AI Buying Opportunity?
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Texas Roadhouse Stampedes On EPS Beat as Comp Sales Surge 9.3%
Receive News & Ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.