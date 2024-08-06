ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Trading Up 10.5% Following Earnings Beat

Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) shot up 10.5% during trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $65.48 and last traded at $65.36. 128,133 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 148,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.16.

The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.07. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ANIP shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ANI Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.75.

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total transaction of $1,288,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 213,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,733,886.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Nikhil Lalwani sold 16,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total transaction of $1,101,820.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,953,080.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total value of $1,288,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 213,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,733,886.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,202 shares of company stock worth $9,387,374. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,306,432 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,314,000 after acquiring an additional 17,460 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,125,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,032,000 after purchasing an additional 277,989 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 591,731 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,628,000 after purchasing an additional 33,359 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 582,428 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,115,000 after purchasing an additional 56,900 shares during the period. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 434,617 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,965,000 after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 40.91 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.21.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

