Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Price Target Cut to $41.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp lowered Appian from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Appian from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson lowered Appian from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, William Blair lowered Appian from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.33.

Shares of APPN opened at $28.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Appian has a one year low of $26.28 and a one year high of $52.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.20 and its 200-day moving average is $33.73.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $146.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.87 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 234.57% and a negative net margin of 18.80%. Appian’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.55) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Appian will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp bought 150,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.74 per share, for a total transaction of $5,511,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,105,847 shares in the company, valued at $297,808,818.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.74 per share, for a total transaction of $5,511,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,105,847 shares in the company, valued at $297,808,818.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III purchased 3,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.02 per share, with a total value of $90,364.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,685.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,381,568 shares of company stock worth $46,783,802. 44.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Appian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Appian in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Appian in the first quarter valued at $85,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Appian in the second quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Appian in the fourth quarter valued at $177,000. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

