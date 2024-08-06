Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Given New $240.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AMAT. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Applied Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on Applied Materials from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Barclays upgraded Applied Materials from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $226.00.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $183.31. The stock had a trading volume of 5,786,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,916,088. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Applied Materials has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $255.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.31.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 41.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $4,446,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,091,873.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $4,446,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,356 shares in the company, valued at $24,091,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 9,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.65, for a total value of $2,325,559.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,639,630.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,827 shares of company stock valued at $21,382,560 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aldebaran Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Sycomore Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 33,107 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after buying an additional 11,825 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $1,764,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 132.7% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,704 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 9,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,821 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,001 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

