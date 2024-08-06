Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Shares Down 7.7%

Shares of Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) fell 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.53 and last traded at $5.55. 403,653 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,502,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.01.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.90. The company has a market capitalization of $697.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.99.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Shoshana Shendelman sold 61,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $266,954.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,756,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,226,002.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Leslie D. Funtleyder sold 16,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $73,353.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 291,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,025.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shoshana Shendelman sold 61,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $266,954.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,756,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,226,002.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,778 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,861 over the last 90 days. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APLT. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is AT-007 (also called govorestat) that has completed phase 3 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids, for treating enzyme sorbitol dehydrogenase, and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

