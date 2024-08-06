Aquis Exchange (LON:AQX) Sets New 1-Year High at $500.00

Aquis Exchange PLC (LON:AQX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 500 ($6.39) and last traded at GBX 477 ($6.10), with a volume of 99810 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 475 ($6.07).

Aquis Exchange Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £131.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,510.53 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 475.91 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 424.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 3.46.

About Aquis Exchange

(Get Free Report)

Aquis Exchange PLC operates as a multilateral trading facility in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Aquis Exchange, Aquis Stock Exchange, and Aquis Technologies. The company offers a trading platform with a subscription-based pricing model based on electronic messaging traffic; data services to third party vendors; and access for clients to trade in stocks and ETFs across European markets, as well as licenses its exchange related technology to various international financial services clients across various asset classes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aquis Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquis Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.