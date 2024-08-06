Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Price Target Increased to $11.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Ardelyx’s FY2027 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

ARDX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ardelyx from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Piper Sandler cut Ardelyx from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.43.

NASDAQ ARDX traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,195,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,623,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.46 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.38. Ardelyx has a 52-week low of $3.16 and a 52-week high of $10.13.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $73.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.03 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 31.02% and a negative return on equity of 38.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 228.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts expect that Ardelyx will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Ardelyx news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 17,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $125,104.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,514. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 17,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $125,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,514. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Raab sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $50,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,270,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,536,234.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 286,182 shares of company stock valued at $1,920,302. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARDX. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Ardelyx by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 30,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. World Equity Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 18,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ardelyx by 1,026.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ardelyx by 8.9% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 57,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares during the period. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

