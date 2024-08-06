Argo Blockchain (LON:ARB) Trading Up 3.9%

Argo Blockchain plc (LON:ARB – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 10 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 9.35 ($0.12). Approximately 1,460,058 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 5,342,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9 ($0.12).

Argo Blockchain Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39,567.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 10 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 12.57. The company has a market capitalization of £54.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.00 and a beta of 3.19.

About Argo Blockchain

(Get Free Report)

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.