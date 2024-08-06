Argo Blockchain (LON:ARB) Trading Up 3.9%

Argo Blockchain plc (LON:ARB – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 10 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 9.35 ($0.12). Approximately 1,460,058 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 5,342,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9 ($0.12).
Argo Blockchain Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39,567.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 10 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 12.57. The company has a market capitalization of £54.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.00 and a beta of 3.19.
About Argo Blockchain
Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.
Featured Stories
