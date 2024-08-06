Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Sells $264,675.84 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.12, for a total transaction of $264,675.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,624,679.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jayshree Ullal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arista Networks alerts:

On Monday, July 1st, Jayshree Ullal sold 25,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.00, for a total value of $8,925,000.00.

On Thursday, June 27th, Jayshree Ullal sold 25,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.00, for a total transaction of $8,675,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 4th, Jayshree Ullal sold 832 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.14, for a total transaction of $243,892.48.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Jayshree Ullal sold 17,759 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.15, for a total value of $5,667,784.85.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Jayshree Ullal sold 25,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.00, for a total value of $7,925,000.00.

On Monday, May 13th, Jayshree Ullal sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.07, for a total transaction of $6,241,400.00.

On Friday, May 10th, Jayshree Ullal sold 23,958 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.29, for a total value of $7,218,305.82.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

ANET traded up $8.42 on Tuesday, reaching $323.35. 1,648,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,494,650. The company’s 50 day moving average is $332.33 and its 200-day moving average is $298.72. The company has a market cap of $101.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.03, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.25 and a twelve month high of $376.50.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 39.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $881,848,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $586,051,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $521,767,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Arista Networks by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,494,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,946,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 794,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,215,000 after purchasing an additional 471,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $302.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.38.

Read Our Latest Report on Arista Networks

About Arista Networks

(Get Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.