Ark (ARK) Price Tops $0.30 on Major Exchanges

Ark (ARK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. Ark has a total market capitalization of $55.02 million and $11.75 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000528 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ark has traded 19.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ark alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000218 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000824 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001432 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Ark Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 182,626,716 coins and its circulating supply is 182,626,756 coins. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. The official website for Ark is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.