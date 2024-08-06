Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Price Target Increased to $141.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $124.00 to $141.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arrow Electronics has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $134.20.

Arrow Electronics Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE ARW opened at $124.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.99. Arrow Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $108.51 and a fifty-two week high of $135.31.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.62. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arrow Electronics will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.71, for a total value of $192,012.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,679.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total transaction of $396,046.33. Following the sale, the director now owns 102 shares in the company, valued at $13,524.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.71, for a total value of $192,012.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,679.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,976 shares of company stock valued at $788,183. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1.7% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,882,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,377,000 after buying an additional 32,052 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.1% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,877,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,722,000 after buying an additional 56,781 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 7.4% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,374,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,946,000 after buying an additional 95,285 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,095,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,955,000 after buying an additional 4,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,001,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,622,000 after purchasing an additional 521,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

