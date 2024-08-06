Ascent Resources (LON:AST) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.67

Ascent Resources Plc (LON:AST – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.67 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.70 ($0.02), with a volume of 4668 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.75 ($0.02).

Ascent Resources Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.90 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

About Ascent Resources

Ascent Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Slovenia and the United Kingdom. It holds 75% interest in the Petiovci Tight gas project located in Slovenia. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

