Ashtead Group plc (AHT) to Issue Dividend of $0.89 on September 10th

Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share on Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This is an increase from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $0.16. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Ashtead Group Stock Performance
Shares of AHT stock opened at GBX 5,124 ($65.48) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5,387.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5,465.85. Ashtead Group has a 52 week low of GBX 4,437 ($56.70) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,180 ($78.98). The company has a market cap of £22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,757.39, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.29.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Ashtead Group news, insider Lucinda Riches sold 4,000 shares of Ashtead Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,480 ($70.03), for a total transaction of £219,200 ($280,127.80). In other Ashtead Group news, insider Lucinda Riches sold 4,000 shares of Ashtead Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,480 ($70.03), for a total transaction of £219,200 ($280,127.80). Also, insider Renata Ribeiro acquired 160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 5,273 ($67.39) per share, for a total transaction of £8,436.80 ($10,781.85). 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Ashtead Group
Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.
