Ashtead Group plc (AHT) to Issue Dividend of $0.89 on September 10th

Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share on Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This is an increase from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $0.16. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Ashtead Group Stock Performance

Shares of AHT stock opened at GBX 5,124 ($65.48) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5,387.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5,465.85. Ashtead Group has a 52 week low of GBX 4,437 ($56.70) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,180 ($78.98). The company has a market cap of £22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,757.39, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.29.

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ashtead Group news, insider Lucinda Riches sold 4,000 shares of Ashtead Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,480 ($70.03), for a total transaction of £219,200 ($280,127.80). In other Ashtead Group news, insider Lucinda Riches sold 4,000 shares of Ashtead Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,480 ($70.03), for a total transaction of £219,200 ($280,127.80). Also, insider Renata Ribeiro acquired 160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 5,273 ($67.39) per share, for a total transaction of £8,436.80 ($10,781.85). 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AHT shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 6,600 ($84.35) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 6,800 ($86.90) to GBX 6,500 ($83.07) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,150 ($78.59) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ashtead Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 4,933.13 ($63.04).

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ashtead Group

About Ashtead Group

(Get Free Report)

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.