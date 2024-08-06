Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Price Target Lowered to $80.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ALAB. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Astera Labs in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Get Astera Labs alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALAB

Astera Labs Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALAB traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,512,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,163,198. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.47. Astera Labs has a 1 year low of $36.57 and a 1 year high of $95.21.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($1.62). The business had revenue of $65.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.65 million. Equities analysts predict that Astera Labs will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Astera Labs

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,268,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Astera Labs during the 1st quarter worth $44,514,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Astera Labs during the 1st quarter worth $44,514,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Astera Labs in the first quarter valued at $37,095,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the first quarter valued at about $33,141,000.

Astera Labs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Astera Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astera Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.