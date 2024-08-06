Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Upgraded by JMP Securities to “Hold”

JMP Securities upgraded shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Baird R W downgraded shares of Atlassian from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Atlassian from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atlassian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $217.69.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TEAM
Atlassian Stock Down 2.1 %
Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 18.13%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Atlassian will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity at Atlassian
In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.93, for a total transaction of $1,474,562.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,040 shares in the company, valued at $50,823,277.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.93, for a total transaction of $1,474,562.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,040 shares in the company, valued at $50,823,277.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.26, for a total transaction of $894,766.56. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 156,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,927,714.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 282,940 shares of company stock worth $48,479,653 over the last 90 days. 40.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,577,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,039,287,000 after buying an additional 221,650 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 8.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,141,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,173,847,000 after buying an additional 904,138 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,640,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,325,490,000 after buying an additional 249,017 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,807,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,094,980,000 after buying an additional 1,511,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,473,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $826,113,000 after buying an additional 255,653 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.
Atlassian Company Profile
Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Atlassian
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Uber’s Earnings Beat: Rideshare and Delivery Surge
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Hims & Hers Reports Stellar Quarter: Stock Set for a Rally
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Cloudflare Stock Flares Up on Solid EPS Beat and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.