Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Upgraded to Buy by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $230.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $200.00.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TEAM. Citigroup decreased their price target on Atlassian from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Atlassian from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $219.25.

Get Atlassian alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Atlassian

Atlassian Stock Performance

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $142.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.11. Atlassian has a 12 month low of $135.29 and a 12 month high of $258.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a PE ratio of -228.06 and a beta of 0.74.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 18.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. Analysts forecast that Atlassian will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.73, for a total transaction of $1,150,314.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,012,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.73, for a total value of $1,150,314.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,920 shares in the company, valued at $46,012,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.26, for a total value of $894,766.56. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 156,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,927,714.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 274,992 shares of company stock worth $47,338,797 over the last quarter. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,577,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,039,287,000 after purchasing an additional 221,650 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Atlassian by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,141,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,173,847,000 after acquiring an additional 904,138 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,640,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,325,490,000 after acquiring an additional 249,017 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,807,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,094,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,473,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $826,113,000 after purchasing an additional 255,653 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.