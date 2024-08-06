Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Atrion Price Performance

NASDAQ ATRI opened at $458.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $806.52 million, a PE ratio of 43.07 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $455.48 and a 200 day moving average of $420.11. Atrion has a 1 year low of $274.98 and a 1 year high of $564.21.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $47.33 million during the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 7.75%.

Atrion Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Atrion

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atrion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $624,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Atrion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,247,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Atrion by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 681 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Atrion by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,751,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Atrion by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 415 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Atrion Company Profile

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmic applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

