Audius Trading Down 14.1% This Week (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. Audius has a market cap of $144.22 million and $10.90 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Audius token can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000203 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Audius has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Audius’ genesis date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,277,757,897 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,253,616,147 tokens. Audius’ official website is audius.co. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audius and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

