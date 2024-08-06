Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Acquired by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keener Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 230.3% in the 1st quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of ADP traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $259.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,827,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,757. The company’s fifty day moving average is $245.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.53 and a 52 week high of $269.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 89.20%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $267.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $282.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.18.

View Our Latest Analysis on ADP

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.