Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.57.

AVDL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVDL. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $51,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 349.4% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 8,029 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 69.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVDL stock opened at $16.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.70. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.53.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 139.72% and a negative net margin of 284.42%. The business had revenue of $27.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2617.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

