Avalanche Market Capitalization Tops $8.40 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for approximately $21.25 or 0.00037783 BTC on popular exchanges. Avalanche has a market cap of $8.40 billion and approximately $354.24 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 19.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00006686 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00013786 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00008794 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001551 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004542 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 444,410,671 coins and its circulating supply is 395,064,301 coins. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

